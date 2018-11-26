ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– A permanent facility for the nonprofit Samaritan’s Purse was celebrated and dedicated on Monday. The organization says its new location in Englewood will allow it to expand its ministry efforts.

Over the past decades, a seasonal home has been offered to one of the six Operation Christmas Child processing centers around the country. Volunteers will be able to gather at the permanent location where donated, gift-filled shoe boxes will be prepared.

Between now and Christmas, more than 9,500 volunteers are working to prepare wrapped gift boxes filled with school supplies, hygiene items and toys. The boxes are delivered to children around the world who are suffering from disease, war, poverty and disaster.

This year, the organization hopes to collect enough gifts to reach 11 million children, with more than 750,000 gifts being processed in Denver.

One woman who received her shoe box 20 years ago talked about the impact the gift made on her life.

“When I received my shoe box, it game me the hope that I needed in the midst of poverty, and God uses to answer specific prayers, and maybe your shoe box will be the next prayer that waiting to be answered,” said the woman.

More than 9,000 volunteers are working in the new center on this year’s gifts.