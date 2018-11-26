By Melissa Garcia

DENVER (CBS4) – Activists from around Colorado gathered in Denver Sunday to rally for the immigrant caravan trying to cross into the United States.

The rally was part of an international effort based in San Diego. Organizers put on the efforts at 23 cities across the U.S. and Mexico.

Dozens of rally-goers from more than a dozen local groups gathered on the steps on the capitol to support the thousands who have fled life in Honduras.

The demonstration began with chanting, continued with speeches and ended with a march.

“We say fight back!” they chanted.

“They’re people like you and (me) who are just trying to work, trying to survive and feed their families,” said Bruno Tapia, an organizer with the Party for Socialism & Liberation.

Some marchers support the migrants from afar while others know their struggle personally.

“My parents were undocumented from Mexico, and they came over in the 80s,” said Carlos Valdez, a member of the Denver International Socialist Organization.

Valdez’s mom and dad are now successful owners of a Denver business.

“I’ve really built on his example,” Valdez told CBS4’s Melissa Garcia. “And I know that the families in that caravan of asylum seekers are going to be able to do the same thing.”

Hundreds of migrants on Sunday pushed past a Mexican police blockade. Five thousand others moved closer to the San Diego border that the administration had shut down.

While rally attendees held signs asking to “let them in,” President Donald Trump made efforts to protect the U.S. border.

“We’re not letting people in. It’s called catch and detain. It’s not called catch and release like it has been for many years,” Trump said.

Trump has long criticized current asylum rules that allow people seeking refuge to wait on U.S. soil.

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.