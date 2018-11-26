COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The U.S. Air Force Academy is looking for one of its own. They say Cadet Candidate Micah Tice disappeared Thanksgiving night, but last heard from on Friday night.

About an hour after the alert was issued, USAFA officials said they found Tice’s car near Longs Peak and are focusing their search there.

Tice is described as a 20-year-old white man, about 5′ 11″ tall with dark hair and brown eyes.

Officials say Tice told his sponsor family he was going to work on homework on Thursday night and maybe take a hike on Friday.

Tice also called his parents in Nevada Friday. Investigators tracked his phone signal near Woodman and Interstate 25. They’ve been searching the area for Tice.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Academy officials at (719) 375-4111 or the CSPD at (719) 444-7000.