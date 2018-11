DENVER (CBS4) – Denver is now home to Lime electric bicycles. The company already has electric scooters around Denver sidewalks.

The bikes cost $1 to unlock and then 15 cents per minute used; the same cost to use a scooter.

Uber launched dockless, electric “Jump” bicycles in Denver in August. They cost a dollar to start and then 15 cents each minute after your first five minutes.