By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – High pressure building over Colorado will keep us dry statewide for the next couple of days. Meanwhile temperatures will gradually warm up after a chilly Sunday (it was only 41° in Denver Sunday afternoon)

High temperatures for Denver and the Front Range on Monday will top out in the upper 40s which is normal for the final week of November. Skies will stay mostly sunny with just enough wind to notice west of I-25. In the higher foothills (above about 7,500 feet) it will continue to be quite windy at times on Monday and we expect at least a few high clouds along the Front Range.

A more significant warm up will arrive for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. A chance for light snow will also return to the mountains Wednesday afternoon while the urban corridor stays completely dry through at least Friday.

The metro area may see some light snow this upcoming weekend – mainly on Sunday. We’ll keep you posted! Regardless of the snow chances, it definitely looks colder again from the weekend through at least the middle of next week.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.