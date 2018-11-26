  • CBS4On Air

By Michael Spencer
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — Broncos tight end Jeff Heuerman will likely miss the remainder of the season with broken ribs and a brusied lung according to multiple reports.

Heuerman suffered the injuries in Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

gettyimages 1065229266 Broncos TE Jeff Heuerman Likely To Miss Remainder Of Season Due To Broken Ribs

DENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 25: Tight end Jeff Heuerman #82 of the Denver Broncos carries the ball after a fourth-quarter catch against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 25, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Heuerman is in his 4th year out of Ohio State and had the best game of his career in Week Nine against the Texans when he hauled in a career high 10 receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown.

He followed that up with another strong performance against the Chargers in Week 11 with four receptions for 20 yards and had 44 yards on two catches on Sunday.

Matt LaCosse and Brian Parker will see more playing time in Heuerman’s absence. LaCosse caught the first touchdown of his career in Sunday’s win and finished the game with 34 yards on three catches.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

