Filed Under:Cemetery Vandalized, Colorado Springs, Evergree Cemetery, Local TV

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Colorado Springs are searching for whoever vandalized a cemetery chapel over the weekend. A visitor found that someone had broken the front stained glass window at Evergreen Cemetery.

cemetery chapel vandalized 5vo transfer frame 261 Vandals Target Cemetery, Cause Damage

(credit: CBS)

Investigators say the vandal or vandals also kicked in the bathroom door. The damage was discovered on Sunday morning.

cemetery chapel vandalized 5vo transfer frame 30 Vandals Target Cemetery, Cause Damage

(credit: CBS)

Management says the items destroyed were more than 100 years old and are priceless. Visitors say they can’t believe that someone would target a cemetery.

cemetery chapel vandalized 5vo transfer frame 621 Vandals Target Cemetery, Cause Damage

(credit: CBS)

Police have few leads and are asking anyone with more information to call them at (719) 444-7000. No one was injured in the vandalism.

cemetery chapel vandalized 5vo transfer frame 411 Vandals Target Cemetery, Cause Damage

(credit: CBS)

cemetery chapel vandalized 5vo transfer frame 351 Vandals Target Cemetery, Cause Damage

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s