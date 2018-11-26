COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Colorado Springs are searching for whoever vandalized a cemetery chapel over the weekend. A visitor found that someone had broken the front stained glass window at Evergreen Cemetery.

Investigators say the vandal or vandals also kicked in the bathroom door. The damage was discovered on Sunday morning.

Management says the items destroyed were more than 100 years old and are priceless. Visitors say they can’t believe that someone would target a cemetery.

Police have few leads and are asking anyone with more information to call them at (719) 444-7000. No one was injured in the vandalism.