Filed Under:Board of Public Health and Environment, Drug Overdoses, Harm Reduction Action Center, Heroin Overdose, Local TV, Supervised Injection Facilities

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver City Council will have its second reading of a proposed supervised injection site in city limits on Monday night. It would be the first in Denver, making Denver the first city in the country to open an official facility where heroin users can get high.

CBS4 visited a supervised injection site in Vancouver in 2017. Addicts bring their own drugs and are given sterile needles and other clean supplies.

Denver’s ordinance would create a two year pilot program.

If council approves the pilot program, it wouldn’t start until the state legislature passes a law giving drug users criminal immunity while they’re at the site.

The ordinance will have a second and final reading at Monday’s regular council meeting.

