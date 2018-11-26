COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A robber told a clerk that he was “sorry” while running out of the store after taking all the cash. The robber hit a Metro PCS store in Colorado Springs.

The store clerk says the man barged in, pulled a gun and demanded money. He cleared out the cash register and then said, “Sorry” on his way out. No one was hurt.

The whole thing at the Metro PCS store in west Colorado Springs took less than a minute. Police say they don’t have much of a suspect description.