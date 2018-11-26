Filed Under:Colorado Springs, Local TV, Metro PCS

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A robber told a clerk that he was “sorry” while running out of the store after taking all the cash. The robber hit a Metro PCS store in Colorado Springs.

The store clerk says the man barged in, pulled a gun and demanded money. He cleared out the cash register and then said, “Sorry” on his way out. No one was hurt.

apologetic robber 10vo frame 135 Robber Tells Clerk Sorry After Taking All The Cash

(credit: CBS)

The whole thing at the Metro PCS store in west Colorado Springs took less than a minute. Police say they don’t have much of a suspect description.

apologetic robber 10vo frame 288 Robber Tells Clerk Sorry After Taking All The Cash

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s