CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities in Boulder and across Colorado took time over the holiday weekend to remember Colorado State Patrol Trooper Cody Donahue.

Donahue died in Nov. 2016 after being hit by a semi-trailer driven by Noe Gamez-Ruiz on Interstate 25 near the Tomah exit.

Noe Gamez-Ruiz (credit: Douglas County)

Donahue was conducting a traffic investigation.

Gamez-Ruiz has been charged with criminally negligent homicide in the deadly crash. A mistrial was declared in his trial earlier this year. A new trial is expected to begin next year.

Cody Donahue (credit: Colorado State Patrol)

Since Donahue’s death, Gov. John Hickenlooper has signed into law the Move Over For Cody act which created strict penalites for drivers who don’t move over a lane when passing law enforcement, highway workers or tow truck drivers.

A new trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 12, 2019.

