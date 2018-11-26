CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities in Boulder and across Colorado took time over the holiday weekend to remember Colorado State Patrol Trooper Cody Donahue.

Donahue died in Nov. 2016 after being hit by a semi-trailer driven by Noe Gamez-Ruiz on Interstate 25 near the Tomah exit.

Donahue was conducting a traffic investigation.

Gamez-Ruiz has been charged with criminally negligent homicide in the deadly crash. A mistrial was declared in his trial earlier this year. A new trial is expected to begin next year.

Since Donahue’s death, Gov. John Hickenlooper has signed into law the Move Over For Cody act which created strict penalites for drivers who don’t move over a lane when passing law enforcement, highway workers or tow truck drivers.

A new trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 12, 2019.