SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Arapahoe Basin Ski Area expanded on Monday by opening The Beavers Chairlift. The new four-person lift gives skiers and snowboarders access to at least 24 new runs.

Construction started a year and a half ago. The new 468 acres of terrain is 1/3 the total size of A Basin. Total ski area size is 1,428 acres now.

LINK: Arapahoe Basin Beavers Chairlift