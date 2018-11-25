Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Will Parks helped the Broncos remain on top at the start of the second quarter with a forced fumble at the goal line. The ruling on the field was a touchback.
The play robbed the Steelers of a touchdown.
Never. Gave. Up.#BeatTheSteelers pic.twitter.com/VtjzUKdpU3
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 25, 2018
The Steelers would have 10 points if it weren't for Simmons and Parks … instead they have 0 #PITvsDEN
— Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) November 25, 2018