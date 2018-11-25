  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Local TV, Pittsburgh Steelers, Will Parks

DENVER (CBS4) – Will Parks helped the Broncos remain on top at the start of the second quarter with a forced fumble at the goal line. The ruling on the field was a touchback.

The play robbed the Steelers of a touchdown.

 

