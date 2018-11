DENVER (CBS4) – Justin Simmons did not waste time putting a snuff of the Steelers drive when he blocked an attempted field goal in the first quarter. The move became the player’s fourth blocked kick this year.

Blocked FG by @jsimms1119 is the Broncos' fourth blocked kick this year (2 FG, 1 punt, 1 PAT). Denver's four blocked kicks lead the NFL (twice as many as next-closest team). — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) November 25, 2018

Simmons’ four blocked kicks also lead the league, and it’s the most for the team in 16 years.