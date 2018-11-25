By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued several snow squall warnings late Saturday night for parts of southeast Wyoming and southwest Nebraska.

It’s a new product introduced this year to help drivers stay alert of short-term, but potentially dangerous, winter weather.

The concept is similar to a severe thunderstorm warning or a flash flood warning issued during the spring and summer.

It's a new product this winter that a few NWS offices are testing out. Main goal is to alert motorist to hazardous driving conditions. Criteria includes 30 mph winds, near zero visibility/whiteout conditions, and moderate to heavy snowfall over a relatively short period of time. — NWS Cheyenne (@NWSCheyenne) November 25, 2018

A snow squall warning can be issued when a band of moderate to heavy snow is accompanied by wind speeds reaching 30 mph or greater creating near whiteout conditions for drivers.

A snow squall warning is in effect until 11:15 PM MST for I-80 in Nebraska, US-30 in Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/XfKX9Oc8T5 — NWS Cheyenne (@NWSCheyenne) November 25, 2018

