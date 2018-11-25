By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued several snow squall warnings late Saturday night for parts of southeast Wyoming and southwest Nebraska.
It’s a new product introduced this year to help drivers stay alert of short-term, but potentially dangerous, winter weather.
The concept is similar to a severe thunderstorm warning or a flash flood warning issued during the spring and summer.
A snow squall warning can be issued when a band of moderate to heavy snow is accompanied by wind speeds reaching 30 mph or greater creating near whiteout conditions for drivers.
