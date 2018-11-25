FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – An American Red Cross shelter has closed Sunday morning after heavy snow and strong wind speeds caused dangerous driving conditions on Interstate 70 in the mountain corridor. As many as 20 vehicles crashed in a single incident near Frisco.

CBS4 viewer Gilbert Ramos shared first-hand video of the massive crash.

The Colorado Department of Transportation also reported more than a dozen spin outs near Silverthorne and other crashes near Vail on Saturday evening.

Late that night, eastbound lanes were cleared and reopened.

The crashes left dozens of other drivers sitting in their vehicles waiting to go home. That’s when authorities designated two locations for shelters for those stranded drivers.

The shelter at Summit Middle School in Frisco closed at 8 AM. 79 people stayed overnight at the shelter that was set up for stranded travelers. Shout out to our disaster volunteers and law enforcement for helping people in times of need. #BetterTogether #RedCross #COWx pic.twitter.com/a44yoNYitz — CO & WY Red Cross (@COWYRedCross) November 25, 2018

The Red Cross says the shelter at Summit Middle School in Frisco helped 79 people overnight. That shelter is now closed.

