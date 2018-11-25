Filed Under:Frisco, Interstate 70, Local TV, Silverthorne Recreation Center, Summit County, Summit Middle School

FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – An American Red Cross shelter has closed Sunday morning after heavy snow and strong wind speeds caused dangerous driving conditions on Interstate 70 in the mountain corridor. As many as 20 vehicles crashed in a single incident near Frisco.

(credit: Gilbert Ramos)

CBS4 viewer Gilbert Ramos shared first-hand video of the massive crash.

The Colorado Department of Transportation also reported more than a dozen spin outs near Silverthorne and other crashes near Vail on Saturday evening.

Late that night, eastbound lanes were cleared and reopened.

The crashes left dozens of other drivers sitting in their vehicles waiting to go home. That’s when authorities designated two locations for shelters for those stranded drivers.

The Red Cross says the shelter at Summit Middle School in Frisco helped 79 people overnight. That shelter is now closed.

