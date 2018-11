DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders helped bring the Broncos back to a tied game against the Steelers Sunday following an interception by Chris Harris, Jr.

And then a TD to Emmanuel Sanders. Nice job by Keenum waiting for that to open up after his 1st option was covered. #4Broncos https://t.co/InQLTXwkEW — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) November 25, 2018

Case Keenum passed to Sanders for 38 yards and then again for 5 yards to seal the touchdown, bringing the score to 17-17 in the third quarter.

Sanders is one yard away from reaching 7,000 career receiving yards.

PHOTO GALLERY: Steelers vs. Broncos