DENVER (CBS4) – To the delight of the home crowd, running back Phillip Lindsay did a Mile High Salute at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Sunday. It’s safe to say the tradition which pays tribute to those who have served in the military is officially out of retirement now.

Lindsay’s salute came after he scored a rushed touchdown against the Steelers in the 4th quarter after a 79-yard drive.

He is averaging an insane 8.3 yards per tote as of 247Sports publication time.

The Broncos rookie also saluted last week during the Broncos 23-22 win over the Chargers in Los Angeles. He did that one with his left hand and the salute against the Steelers was done with his right hand.

In addition to paying respects to the military, the salute is a tribute to Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis, who Lindsay grew up rooting for. In the late 1990s when Davis was the star of the Broncos backfield and he frequently gave the salute.

PHOTO GALLERY: Steelers vs. Broncos

Before the 2018 season began, Lindsay requested permission for the jersey number No. 30, which Davis used to wear. Davis gave him his blessings.

During last week’s game against the Chargers, Davis tweeted “Mile High Salute out of retirement” with several hand clapping emojis when he saw what Lindsay did.