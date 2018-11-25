DENVER (CBS4) – Phillip Lindsay just broke the Denver Broncos single-season rushing record for an undrafted rookie.

Lindsay now has eclipsed 730 rushing yards in his first season as a pro and has a good chance to cross the 1,000 ceiling before the season ends.

The Broncos undrafted running backs who Lindsay is now ahead of on the list are:

– Selvin Young (729 yards in 2007)

– Mike Bell (677 yards in 2006)

As 247 SPORTS reported Lindsay became the third undrafted rookie in NFL history to post 100 scrimmage yards in his debut in Week 1, and he collected the most rushing yards by a rookie in his first start in team history in Week 8.