FRANKTOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman who just moved to Colorado from Florida was treated to a quintessential Colorado scene. A massive elk herd stopping traffic on Highway 83 in Franktown.

“They’re right here… Oh my gosh, they’re getting closer. Oh they’re crossing! Wow, look at that. They’re crossing the street! Oh how beautiful!” exclaimed Leticia Kessell.

Kessell was outside Castlewood Canyon State Park when she captured the video.