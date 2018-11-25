By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The season-to-date snow total at Loveland Ski Area stood at 110 inches as of Sunday morning.

Nearly two feet of snow fell from two storms that hit over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Loveland averages over 400 inches of snow each season.

Several large early season storms have boosted Colorado’s snowpack and allowed many ski resorts to open early.

