  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    09:30 AMFord Countdown to Kickoff
    10:00 AMThe NFL Today
    11:00 AMNFL Football
    2:25 PMNFL Football
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Loveland Ski Area, Rocky Mountains, Skiing, Snow, Winter Storm

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The season-to-date snow total at Loveland Ski Area stood at 110 inches as of Sunday morning.

ski report nutu 2 Storm Pushes Season Snow Total At Loveland Ski Area To Over 100 Inches

Nearly two feet of snow fell from two storms that hit over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Loveland averages over 400 inches of snow each season.

Several large early season storms have boosted Colorado’s snowpack and allowed many ski resorts to open early.

ski loveland chair 1 Storm Pushes Season Snow Total At Loveland Ski Area To Over 100 Inches

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s