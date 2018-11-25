  • CBS4On Air

LONE TREE, Colo (CBS4) – The University of Colorado South Denver is launching a new program called Journey to the Top/C-Suite Series. The university will be hosting several successful CEO’s to talk about their journey in a fireside chat format.

The first talk in the series features Andrew Rees, President and CEO of Crocs, Inc. Rees will share personal stories successes, challenges, and lessons learned throughout his two-plus decades in footwear and retail. This will be Rees’s first public speaking appearance in Colorado. The event is Thursday, November 29th, from 5 – 7:30 p.m. It’s free and open to the public with limited seating.

LINK: Journey to the Top/C-Suite Series

Journey to the Top/C-Suite Series will continue in 2019 with

–Steve White, President of Comcast’s West Division

–Kent Thiry, CEO of DaVita

–Mary Rhinehart, Chairman, President, & CEO Johns Manville

The program will be moderated by the mayor of Lone Tree, Jackie Millet, and feature a CEO presentation, the fireside conversation, a Q&A session with the audience, and networking opportunities. The event featuring Andrew Rees will also have a Crocs pop-up store outside the CU South Denver facility.

