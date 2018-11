GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman in Clifton, near Grand Junction, pleaded guilty to stealing money raised by her daughter’s Girl Scout Troop.

Jennifer Hooten, 32, stole the money from the troop’s cookie sales, according to the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel.

Hooten was arrested in May and has already paid back $1,000, but a judge ordered her to pay back the remaining $1,400 to the troop.