EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy returned to work nine months after he was seriously wounded in a shooting. That shooting killed a fellow deputy.

Scott Stone is on light desk duty as of Nov. 8, according to the Gazette.

Stone was shot in the stomach on Feb. 5 when he and other officers tried to arrest a suspected car thief in Colorado Springs. Deputy Micah Flick was shot and killed. The suspect also died.