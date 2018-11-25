By Joel Hillan

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – A life-long Broncos fan got to be on the sidelines during warm-ups Sunday as a special guest of the Denver Broncos.

“I bleed orange and blue,” said Cassie Warner.

UCHealth featured Cassie in their latest “Broncos Fever” campaign. Her inspiring story is one of struggle, survival and triumph.

Late in 2011 while reading to her preschool class, Cassie noticed something wasn’t right.

“I’d be reading to my kids and my throat would just be super tight and so I decided to go and get it looked at,” she said.

After being misdiagnosed several times, blood work would finally reveal that Cassie had Leukemia.

‘He said, ‘I’m really glad that you’re here, not because of your diagnosis, but because if you waited two more weeks you wouldn’t be here.'”

She was immediately hospitalized

“I refused to be sad in a sad situation. I wasn’t going to do it, it wasn’t going to help me and it wasn’t going to change anything, I just refused.”

Within two months Cassie was in remission and ready to receive a stem cell transplant

“I don’t regret it, I’m not sad about it and I think it really truly woke me up and changed my priorities and morals in my life, so I’m thankful for it, I really am.”

Her message to the Broncos and to all of us is one of hope: “Continue fighting, with a smile on your face.”

