Christmas In Color Delays Opening After 2 Damaging Wind Storms

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4) – A large Christmas light display in Federal Heights will open a few days later than expected because of two strong wind storms. Officials with Christmas in Color say some of their displays and lights were damaged, so they have to wait to open until further notice.

Officials say opening day could be delayed by at least a week.

“We were set up and ready for our grand opening,” said Christmas in Color CEO Todd Glover. “Unfortunately, Mother Nature had a different plan.”

Creators hoped to open Friday and say those who bought tickets for Friday were notified they could exchange their tickets for another night or get a refund.

“Crews worked for two days to replace broken bulbs and mangled lighting elements. But a second round of high winds Saturday night left behind colossal damage that will take up to a week to repair,” the group said in a news release.

The attraction features a mile-long light tunnel which drivers can drive through and listen to Christmas music synchronized to the lights. In all, 1.5 million LED lights are used in the displays which are set up in Water World’s parking lot.

The display’s creator, Richard Holdman, started building it last summer.

LINK: Christmas In Color at Water World

The attraction is new to Colorado, but has been featured in Utah and Arizona. Christmas in Color also organizes the Ice Castles in Dillon.

RELATED: New This Winter, Snow Squall Warnings Issued By The Weather Service