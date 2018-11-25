By Dillon Thomas

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Denver Christkindl Market is up and running, again for the holiday season. As the event continues to draw thousands each year, some have labeled attending as a tradition for their family.

Some said the event, filled with shopping, food, drinks and music, has become a staple of their holiday festivities. The Jacoby family said they loved it so much, they decided to get married at the event.

“We come every year. This is like our favorite part of Christmas,” said Amanda (Soliday) Jacoby.

“We met here, and we have been together four years,” Stephen Jacoby said.

Instead of paying thousands of dollars for a traditional wedding, the duo decided to have a small ceremony at the Denver Christkindl Market off of the 16th Street Mall.

“We just got married at Christkindl, which is our favorite part of the holidays,” Stephen Jacoby said.

Both were dressed in traditional German garb, as they made their vows before hundreds of strangers.

“When we kissed, we had hundreds of people cheering for us,” Amanda Jacoby said.

The duo admitted their wedding was by no means traditional. They said this was their wedding, and they would host a more traditional wedding at a later date.

However, the memories of this wedding, at their favorite annual tradition, made it worthwhile.

“I’m not even mad that our first dance was the chicken dance,” Stephen Jacoby said. “It’s nice when you have kids to have this totally wholesome environment. There is lighthearted fun accordion music. Your kids (are) enjoying themselves. And you are sitting next to people you have never met, that are now your new friends.”

The couple said they already planned on celebrating their anniversary in 2019 at the Denver Christkindl Market.

