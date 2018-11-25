DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos scored their first touchdown against the Steelers Sunday with the help of Matt LaCosse. It also happened to be LaCosse’s first career touchdown.

watching on repeat … who has the best moves?? https://t.co/wTXDs4tdNl — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) November 25, 2018

The Denver Broncos’ backup tight end helped cap off a 75-yard drive to give Denver its first lead.

LaCosse and teammates took a page from Dem Franchise Boyz, a rap group, during their dance in the end zone.

This is what it was suppose to look like. https://t.co/4iuaXDvbFq — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) November 25, 2018

🎶 Lean wit it, rock wit it 🎶 pic.twitter.com/2HbAFt2Hhy — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 25, 2018

LaCosse finished the preseason with four receptions for 56 yards and two touchdowns. Scoring in two different games, the fourth-year tight end set himself apart as a receiver in Denver’s offense, and it appears it’s paying off in games that count for real, according to 247Sports.