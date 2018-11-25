Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos scored their first touchdown against the Steelers Sunday with the help of Matt LaCosse. It also happened to be LaCosse’s first career touchdown.
The Denver Broncos’ backup tight end helped cap off a 75-yard drive to give Denver its first lead.
LaCosse and teammates took a page from Dem Franchise Boyz, a rap group, during their dance in the end zone.
LaCosse finished the preseason with four receptions for 56 yards and two touchdowns. Scoring in two different games, the fourth-year tight end set himself apart as a receiver in Denver’s offense, and it appears it’s paying off in games that count for real, according to 247Sports.