(CBS4) – New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady broke a record held by Denver’s favorite, Peyton Manning. Brady reached 79,280 passing yards against the Jets on Sunday and moved past Manning in the race for the NFL’s all-time leader in total passing yards.

463830591 Brady Surpasses Peyton Manning In All Time Passing Yards Record

DENVER, CO – JANUARY 19: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots congratulates Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos after the Broncos defeated the Patriots 26 to 16 during the AFC Championship game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 19, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

That includes regular and postseason games. Manning’s record stands at 79,279 passing yards.

Brady could also achieve the most wins in NFL history on Sunday if the Indianapolis Colts lose to the Miami Dolphins.

