(CBS4) – New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady broke a record held by Denver’s favorite, Peyton Manning. Brady reached 79,280 passing yards against the Jets on Sunday and moved past Manning in the race for the NFL’s all-time leader in total passing yards.

That includes regular and postseason games. Manning’s record stands at 79,279 passing yards.

Tom Brady (79,280) moves past Peyton Manning (79,279) for the most total passing yards in @NFL history (regular and postseason). #NEvsNYJ | #GoPats — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 25, 2018

Brady could also achieve the most wins in NFL history on Sunday if the Indianapolis Colts lose to the Miami Dolphins.

