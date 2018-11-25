  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – CBS4 and its partners officially kicked off the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive on Friday, November 23rd. The Toy Drive collects new, unwrapped toys for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. The goal is that every child at the clubs get a present during the holidays.

LINK: Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive

The clubs serve children from kindergarten through high school, so the age range of members is 6 to 18. The most popular toys are sporting equipment, art kits, science activities, and gift cards for movies, music, meals.

toy drive 10pkg transfer frame 585 Boys & Girls Club Members Benefit From Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive

(credit: CBS)

The Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive runs through December 24th, there are Toy Drive bins in participating King Soopers stores. The toys will be distributed to the children during their holiday parties.

