DENVER (CBS4) – Shelby Harris helped seal the win for the Broncos against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night at Broncos Stadium at Mile High Stadium. Some might say it was icing on the cake to his weekend.

Harris and his wife welcomed a 5-pound-8-ounces baby girl.

So blessed to introduce to the world Evelyn Rochelle Harris born 11/23/18 5 pounds 8 ounces and 18 inches pic.twitter.com/byqoMKjxHc — Shelby Harris (@ShelbyHarris93) November 23, 2018

The interception came with less than two minutes left in the game Sunday ending the Steelers 6-game winning streak.

PHOTO GALLERY: Steelers, 17, Broncos, 24

Congratulations to the Harris family!