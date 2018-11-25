DENVER (CBS4) — The Colorado Avalanche Information Center warned backcountry adventurers Sunday to avoid steep, untouched, wind-loaded slopes following the latest round of snowfall.

Some areas of the north and central mountains received almost two feet of new snow.

A previous layer of granular snow created a weak support under the new depth, the state agency cautioned.

#CAICAspen CON(3of5). Dangerous avalanche conditions with addition of new snow and westerly wind. Avoid traveling on or under slopes steeper than 30 degrees. Triggering a large avalanche is likely. https://t.co/moLGE4KIYL — CAIC:Statewide Info (@COAvalancheInfo) November 25, 2018

As evidence, the CAIC posted photos of Sunday morning slides on its Twitter account.

The most daunting incident caught a skier on Mount Emmons. The skier was able to find a way off the flank of the slide and escaped uninjured.

Another slide on Stanley Mountain above Berthoud Falls was triggered by explosive devices as part of avalanche mitigation work.

Both slide areas were on southeast aspects of the mountains above treeline.