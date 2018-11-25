  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) — The Colorado Avalanche Information Center warned backcountry adventurers Sunday to avoid steep, untouched, wind-loaded slopes following the latest round of snowfall.

Some areas of the north and central mountains received almost two feet of new snow.

ski report Latest Storm Increases Avalanche Danger

A previous layer of granular snow created a weak support under the new depth, the state agency cautioned.

As evidence, the CAIC posted photos of Sunday morning slides on its Twitter account.

The most daunting incident caught a skier on Mount Emmons. The skier was able to find a way off the flank of the slide and escaped uninjured.

avalanches 2 caic crested butte Latest Storm Increases Avalanche Danger

Mount Emmons near Crested Butte. (credit – CAIC)

Another slide on Stanley Mountain above Berthoud Falls was triggered by explosive devices as part of avalanche mitigation work.

avalanches 1 caic berthoud pass Latest Storm Increases Avalanche Danger

Stanley Mountain near Berthoud Pass. (credit – CAIC)

Both slide areas were on southeast aspects of the mountains above treeline.

 

