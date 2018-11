CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Loveland Ski Area officially reached 100″ of snow for their 2018-2019 season. A snow storm from Friday into Saturday helped get them there with 11″ of new snow in the last 24 hours.

Skiers can expect more terrain to open up, Loveland says.

At Arapahoe Basin, they opened their Pali Lift which 8″ of new snow; 10″ total from the storm.

Keystone and Breckenridge reported 4-5″ of fresh snow with more expected.

We're playing in 5 inches of fresh snow as more falls around us! ❄ Plan your wintery snowy vacation at Keystone! Cyber sale is ON – check lodging off your wish list and shop rates from $104 / night. https://t.co/3tvK2Pbcjw pic.twitter.com/cguCsnXKJD — Keystone Resort (@KeystoneMtn) November 24, 2018

An additional 4” fell over the past 24hrs bringing the storm total to 7”. The brunt of this storm is supposed to hit today, so there is more on the way! #Breck #CoWx #SeizeTheSeason pic.twitter.com/J7VvJCMUmL — Breckenridge Resort (@breckenridgemtn) November 24, 2018

Eldora also getting in on the storm weekend.