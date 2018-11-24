  • CBS4On Air

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Larimer County Coroner’s Office identified the two people killed in a dramatic crash in Fort Collins on Thursday. John Nees, 55, and his daughter Nicole Nees, 38, are named as the victims.

Both are from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, but Nicole had most recently lived in Fort Collins, according to online public records and the coroner’s office.

The coroner says they suffered multiple blunt force injuries.

The two were in their vehicle when a stolen truck ran into them while running away from police.

Thursday morning, officers responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle at Arctic Fox and Caribou Drives. Investigators say they tried to contact the driver, but that person took off.

Police say they did not pursue the vehicle. However, multiple other vehicles were hit.

The 19-year-old suspect, Marcos Orozco, survived and was later arrested. Police say he had multiple outstanding warrants. His mugshot has not been provided by authorities.

CBS4 learned the stolen truck was possibly involved in smash-and-grab at a local pawn shop earlier in the morning, in which guns were stolen. However, Fort Collins police would not confirm or deny those reports.

