OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters in Otero County are trying to keep a grass fire from growing. It’s burning near the Horse Creek Reservoir State Wildlife Area.

Crews at the scene say it’s about 350 to 500 acres in size.

Approximately 350 to 500 acres have burned. Exact numbers are still not available. No structures burned or threatened at this time. #timberfire @OteroSheriff — Otero County Undersheriff – Colorado (@CountyOtero) November 24, 2018

No buildings are being threatened. The fire is about 95 percent contained.