ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Multiple fire departments responded to a fire that burned two homes in Arapahoe County. It happened Saturday morning near C470 and University Boulevard.

Littleton and South Metro firefighters extinguished the flames which burned in an attic and the sides of both houses on Gaylord Way.

2 homes involved with fire at 7975 and 7965 S. Gaylord Way. Fire is under control, crews opening up walls looking for hot spots. No injuries, cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/VJRz3R9DjB — Littleton Fire (@Littleton_Fire) November 24, 2018

Fortunately, no one was hurt.