  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMCBS Sports Spectacular
    12:30 PMCollege Football: The Drive to Atlanta
    1:00 PMCollege Football Today
    1:30 PMCollege Football
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Our major storm system is pushing into Colorado right on schedule. The mountains have been seeing wind and heavy snow ramping up as we get the weekend rolling. The main cold front on Saturday will blow through the Denver metro area around noon. This front will energize mountain snowfall and produce very strong winds across the state.

There is a High Wind Warning in place for Denver and most of eastern Colorado from noon to 2am on Saturday. Some of the winds may gust from 50 to 65 mph!

alerts wind nutu Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: High Wind Warning For Denver

At the same time Warnings for heavy snow in the mountains remain in place through Sunday morning. Where some areas are still expecting more than a foot of snow! With areas in and around Rabbit Ears Pass getting nearly 2 feet of snow!

winter storm warning Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: High Wind Warning For Denver

Some of the lower mountain areas and valleys will get heavy amounts as well. With Winter Weather Advisories set for those spots.

extra5 Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: High Wind Warning For Denver

Skies should start to clear statewide on Sunday with warmer temps finally arriving by Tuesday.

5day Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: High Wind Warning For Denver

snowpack Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: High Wind Warning For Denver

drought monitor Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: High Wind Warning For Denver

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s