DENVER (CBS4) – A woman has died after a driver hit her and two other pedestrians Thursday night. Police said two women and a man were struck by a vehicle at Quebec Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard at 8:15 p.m. The driver took off after the crash and police are still searching for that person.

Police said all three victims were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

The car is described as a black/blue sedan, possibly a Cadillac, that would have new damage to the front end. There’s no information about the license plate.

#UPDATE on crash atMLK/Quebec 3 parties transported to hospital for serious bodily injury. Hit and run vehicle is a black/blue sedan possibly a Cadillac unknown plate. Vehicle will have front end damage. Any information please call Denver Police at 720-813-2000 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 23, 2018

Anyone with information is asked to call the Denver Police Department at 720-813-2000.