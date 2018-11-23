  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – A woman has died after a driver hit her and two other pedestrians Thursday night. Police said two women and a man were struck by a vehicle at Quebec Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard at 8:15 p.m. The driver took off after the crash and police are still searching for that person.

quebec hit and run e1542951048343 Woman Killed, Two Other Pedestrians Hurt In Hit And Run

(credit: CBS)

Police said all three victims were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

The car is described as a black/blue sedan, possibly a Cadillac, that would have new damage to the front end. There’s no information about the license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Denver Police Department at 720-813-2000.

