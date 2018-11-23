UINTAH COUNTY, Utah (CBS4) — Two teenage boys were arrested after they successfully landed a stolen plane in Utah on Thanksgiving, according to the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office. The plane was allegedly stolen from a private airstrip in Jensen.

Investigators believe the boys, ages 14 and 15, left a group home on the Wasatch Front earlier this week and traveled to eastern Utah, where they have been staying with friends in the Jensen area. Investigators stated the teens “gained access to a tractor and drove it to the air strip” on Thursday morning.

The plane is described as a fixed-wing, single engine light sport aircraft.

Witnesses reported seeing the plane flying very low along US-40 near Gusher, about 32 miles west of Jensen. Investigators said the teens may have been thinking of flying back towards the Wasatch Front, but decided not to and landed at the airport in Vernal.

Both teens were being held in the Split Mountain Youth Detention Center in Vernal on multiple charges. The sheriff’s office said it is still investigating.