By Dominic Garcia

DENVER (CBS4)– Mindy Jarrard set up shop at a flea market outside of Union Station where a huge tree lighting ceremony filled the plaza on Friday night. She owns Kady’s Kollars, the business that makes dog collars. She also donates part of her proceeds to rescuing dogs.

“I started making dog collars for the rescues and it just kind of turned into a business,” she told CSB4’s Dominic Garcia.

Like many other small business owners, she is banking on a big holiday sales season and wants people to remember to get out and shop on Small Business Saturday.

“Coming to these events, it’s been fun. I’m always really proud of my work and I think other people appreciate it as well.”

Many small businesses across the Denver metro area will be hosting special events to celebrate their customers on Small Business Saturday.

