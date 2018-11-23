  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    01:37 AMRachael Ray
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Black Friday, Denver Flea, Holiday Shopping, Kady’s Kollars, Local TV, Mindy Jarrard, Small Business Saturday, Union Station

By Dominic Garcia

DENVER (CBS4)– Mindy Jarrard set up shop at a flea market outside of Union Station where a huge tree lighting ceremony filled the plaza on Friday night. She owns Kady’s Kollars, the business that makes dog collars. She also donates part of her proceeds to rescuing dogs.

union station denver flea frame 63 Businesses Hope Customers Shop Local For Small Business Saturday

(credit: CBS)

“I started making dog collars for the rescues and it just kind of turned into a business,” she told CSB4’s Dominic Garcia.

union station denver flea frame 261 Businesses Hope Customers Shop Local For Small Business Saturday

(credit: CBS)

Like many other small business owners, she is banking on a big holiday sales season and wants people to remember to get out and shop on Small Business Saturday.

union station denver flea frame 473 Businesses Hope Customers Shop Local For Small Business Saturday

(credit: CBS)

“Coming to these events, it’s been fun. I’m always really proud of my work and I think other people appreciate it as well.”

union station denver flea frame 1928 Businesses Hope Customers Shop Local For Small Business Saturday

(credit: CBS)

Many small businesses across the Denver metro area will be hosting special events to celebrate their customers on Small Business Saturday.

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s