By Makenzie O’Keefe

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– While many shoppers rushed to the big chain retailers on Black Friday, small businesses hope they aren’t forgotten over the holiday weekend. That’s where Small Business Saturday comes in.

Local business owners across the state are hoping their sales will be booming, as people look for unique and special holiday gifts for loved ones on Saturday, Nov. 24. At The Orchard Town Center in Westminster, one-third of the shops are owned locally.

“Helping small businesses find a home, and thrive here is of utmost importance,” explained Renee Bochnovich, the Orchard’s Marketing Director. “These are your neighbors, people who live here in the community. You are supporting them and their families and their dreams.”

CBS4’s Makenzie O’Keefe spoke with the owner of Taste-N-Tap, which features dozens of olive oils, balsamic vinegar and knick-knacks for the kitchen. The business began two years ago after owner Mark McNabb and his wife were both laid off, and they decided they wanted to start a dream of their own.

“We were talking and we were praying over it,” McNabb said. “We’re both foodies and after doing some investigation and homework we landed on this concept here.”

Like other local businesses, for them, Small Business Saturday is an important sales day after all the focus surrounding big box stores and Black Friday.

“Shopping local helps the community now, and it helps the community down the road,” McNabb said.
He wants people to remember that when you shop at small businesses, the money spent stays within the community.

“The tax revenue as well as revenue to our family, that keeps everything local and we all benefit,” McNabb said.

Many small businesses across the Denver metro area will be hosting sales and bargains to celebrate their customers on Small Business Saturday.

