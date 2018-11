SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4)– Traffic in the mountains was slow and go on Friday afternoon because of safety closures due to winter driving conditions. The Colorado Department of Transportation said there were safety closures between mile marker 213 and mile marker 213.5.

The safety closures were extended to eastbound lanes at mile marker 205, the Silverthorne exit.

The westbound lanes were closed between Herman Gulch and Loveland Pass.

It is unclear when the closures will be lifted.