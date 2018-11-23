  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado State Patrol, Crested Butte, Officer-Involved Shooting

CRESTED BUTTE, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a Colorado State Patrol officer fatally shot someone at the scene of a one-vehicle crash in western Colorado. The CBI says the crash was reported just after 4 p.m. Thursday on State Highway 135 just south of Crested Butte.

Officials have not said what led to the shooting. The suspect died at the scene. The victim’s name has not been released.

