FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — The hit-and-run driver suspected of killing two people and seriously injuring another person is believed to be linked to a smash-and-grab at a pawn shop a few hours earlier, according to Fort Collins Police Services. Several vehicles were involved in the crash at East Harmony Road and East Boardwalk Drive on Thanksgiving morning. Police took a suspect in custody at the scene.

Several hours before the crash, at approximately 3:35 a.m. on Thursday, police were notified about a burglary alarm that was activated at a pawn shop in the 2900 block of South College Avenue. A thief or thieves used a vehicle to ram the front of the pawn shop — and officers who responded to the scene determined firearms were stolen.

Images from security cameras at the pawn shop appear to show at least two men entering the store.

About six hours later, at approximately 9:45 a.m., officers responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle at Arctic Fox and Caribou drives. Officers attempted to contact the driver but that person took off and police did not pursue the vehicle, officials said.

A short time later, there was a multi-car collision — involving the same suspicious vehicle — at the intersection of East Harmony Road and Boardwalk Drive. Two people died as a result of the collision, police said.

Investigators say the driver suspected of causing the crash went off the road and crashed into a nearby business. CBS4 crews captured video of a truck that had crashed into a 7-Eleven.

Police officers responding to the crash took the suspect into custody. On Friday, he was identified as Marcos Orozco, 19.

Investigators confirmed the vehicle the suspect was driving had recently been stolen from a business in Weld County. Members of the Fort Collins Police Services CRASH (Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling) Team responded to investigate the collision and determined the vehicle involved in the collision was the same vehicle used in the smash-and-grab at the pawn shop.

Police say Orozco already had multiple outstanding warrants. He is now facing charges including: burglary, vehicular eluding, aggravated motor vehicle theft and violation of bail bond conditions — all felonies.