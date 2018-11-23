  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Another late fall storm will move across Colorado from late Friday through early very Sunday morning. The storm will bring heavy snow and gusty wind to the mountains. For Denver and the Front Range, we’ll get the wind, but not much if any precipitation.

A Winter Storm Warning is set to start at noon Friday for mountain areas west of Vail Pass and at 6 p.m. Friday for the mountain east of Vail Pass. Accumulation will vary but heavy snow is expected virtually everywhere above 9,000 feet with 8-16 inches for the mountains of Summit County and northeast into the Winter Park and Estes Park areas. Farther west we expect 10-16 inches for ski areas like Vail, Beaver Creek, Aspen, and Crested Butte. And farther north accumulation may be measured in feet by Sunday morning around Steamboat and the Rabbit Ears Pass area.

16 Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Heavy Snow, Strong Winds Set To Slam The Mountains

Because the storm is moving in from the northwest, the San Juan mountains and southwest Colorado won’t get nearly as much snow but ski areas like Telluride and Purgatory should see still 6-10 inches of snow from Friday night through early Sunday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for these areas.

27 Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Heavy Snow, Strong Winds Set To Slam The Mountains

 

For the metro area, if we get any precipitation, it should be limited to light rain or snow late in the day on Saturday. Accumulation seems unlikely for the urban corridor but it’s possible an inch or two could develop along portions of the Palmer Divide and in the foothills.

5 Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Heavy Snow, Strong Winds Set To Slam The Mountains

The much bigger weather story along the Front Range will be WIND! Gusts could top 40 mph at time anytime through Saturday night around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.

The storm will clear Colorado on Sunday leaving sunny skies and chilly temperatures behind. Kickoff temperature for the Broncos at Mile High on Sunday will be near 40° and that’s as warm as it should get at any point during the game.

6 Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Heavy Snow, Strong Winds Set To Slam The Mountains

5day Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Heavy Snow, Strong Winds Set To Slam The Mountains

snowpack Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Heavy Snow, Strong Winds Set To Slam The Mountains

drought monitor Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Heavy Snow, Strong Winds Set To Slam The Mountains

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

