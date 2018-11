WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Northbound lanes of Interstate 25 were closed at the Wyoming border to Exit 281 for at least an hour on Friday afternoon. The closure was ordered due to an overturned vehicle.

The Colorado State Patrol had a picture of the overturned semi that was lying over the closed lanes.

NB 25 closed due to semi roll over blocking pic.twitter.com/VmelgExi1l — CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) November 23, 2018

There were strong winds in the area north of Wellington up to 70 mph. The closure extended in the northbound lanes from Owl Canyon Road at Exit 281 to the Wyoming border.