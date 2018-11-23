  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Donald Trump, Thanksgiving

(CNN) — On this Thanksgiving, Donald Trump said he was thankful for his family — as well as the “tremendous difference” he has made as President.

When asked what he wanted to give thanks for during a press gaggle Thursday, Trump responded, “for having a great family and for in this country. I’ve made a tremendous difference in the country. This country is so much stronger now than it was when I took office that you wouldn’t believe it.”

“And I mean, you see, but so much stronger people can’t even believe it. When I see foreign leaders they say we cannot believe the difference in strength between the United States now and the United States two years ago,” he continued. “Made a lot of progress.”

The comments came after Trump broke with tradition to use a Thanksgiving morning call with military members to weigh in on several controversial political issues, including chiding the US 9th Circuit Court of Appeals and demanding a stronger US-Mexico border.

gettyimages 1064331360 Trump Says Hes Grateful For Having Made A Tremendous Difference

US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the military via teleconference from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thanksgiving Day, November 22, 2018. (credit MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Trump has previously given himself high marks for his performance as President. On Sunday, he told “Fox News Sunday” he would give himself an “A-plus” when asked how he would grade himself.

“Look, I hate to do it, but I will do it. I would give myself an A-plus,” he said. “Is that enough? Can I go higher than that?”

(The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)

