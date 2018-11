DENVER (CBS4)– The ice rink at Denver International Airport is open for the season. Now passengers and those waiting for loved ones to arrive can lace up their skates for a quick trip around the ice.

Crews have been working on the ice skating rink since last week. Visitors can find it in the DEN Plaza.

You can hit the ice for free, including free skate rental. The rink stocks hundreds of pairs, including children’s skates.

The ice rink is open until Jan. 5.