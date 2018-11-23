KEYSTONE, Colo. (CBS4) — A two-alarm fire damaged a condominium complex near the entrance to Keystone Ski Resort Friday morning. The fire at the Enclave condominiums was reported at 6 a.m., according to Summit Fire and EMS. That’s just off U.S. 6, across from the River Run entrance to the ski area.

“Summit firefighters found the roof fully involved and flames coming out of the eaves. No one was in the unit and adjacent condos were evacuated as a precaution,” Summit Fire said on its Facebook page.

Officials said no injuries have been reported.

Ski traffic, please SLOW DOWN but keep moving past the scene,” officials said on Facebook.