Filed Under:Condo Fire, Keystone, Keystone Ski Resort

KEYSTONE, Colo. (CBS4) — A two-alarm fire damaged a condominium complex near the entrance to Keystone Ski Resort Friday morning. The fire at the Enclave condominiums was reported at 6 a.m., according to Summit Fire and EMS. That’s just off U.S. 6, across from the River Run entrance to the ski area.

keystone condo fire summit fire ems 2 Alarm Fire Forces Residents Out Of Condos Near Keystone Ski Resort

(credit: Summit Fire & EMS)

“Summit firefighters found the roof fully involved and flames coming out of the eaves. No one was in the unit and adjacent condos were evacuated as a precaution,” Summit Fire said on its Facebook page.

Officials said no injuries have been reported.

Ski traffic, please SLOW DOWN but keep moving past the scene,” officials said on Facebook.

