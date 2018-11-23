COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A power outage impacted traffic in downtown Colorado Springs on Friday afternoon. There were a lot of traffic lights out due to the power outage.

The power outage in downtown Colorado Springs affected up to 6,000 customers. Utility crews were working on the problem. It could be mid to late Friday afternoon before power is restored to all customers.

Drivers were urged to treat all traffic lights where the power was out as 4-way stops. What caused the power outage is being investigated.