Filed Under:Colorado Springs, Local TV, Power Outage, Traffic Lights

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A power outage impacted traffic in downtown Colorado Springs on Friday afternoon. There were a lot of traffic lights out due to the power outage.

csprgs power outage 1 kktv copy Colorado Springs Traffic Disrupted Due To Power Outage

(credit: CBS)

The power outage in downtown Colorado Springs affected up to 6,000 customers. Utility crews were working on the problem. It could be mid to late Friday afternoon before power is restored to all customers.

Drivers were urged to treat all traffic lights where the power was out as 4-way stops. What caused the power outage is being investigated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s